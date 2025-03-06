Subscribe

Pratidin Time
Khalistani Extremists Heckle EAM S Jaishankar in London, Attempt Attack on Convoy

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was heckled and faced an attempted attack by Khalistani extremists in London on Thursday (IST) while leaving an event at the Chatham House think tank.

A video circulating online shows a man running towards Jaishankar’s vehicle and tearing the Indian national flag in front of London police officers. Despite the act of vandalism, the officers appeared unresponsive.

Several pro-Khalistan supporters were seen holding flags and staging a protest outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion.

The incident took place during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK from March 4-9, aimed at strengthening the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership, covering trade, health, education, people-to-people ties, and defence cooperation. He is scheduled to meet British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other key officials.

Following his UK engagements, Jaishankar will travel to Ireland from March 6-7 to hold talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris and interact with the Indian diaspora.

