Khalistani Extremists Heckle EAM S Jaishankar in London, Attempt Attack on Convoy

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was heckled and faced an attempted attack by Khalistani extremists in London on Thursday (IST) while leaving an event at the Chatham House think tank.

A video circulating online shows a man running towards Jaishankar’s vehicle and tearing the Indian national flag in front of London police officers. Despite the act of vandalism, the officers appeared unresponsive.

🚨 : Khalistani goons attempt to heckle India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in London while he was leaving in a car. A man can be seen trying to run towards him, tearing the Indian national flag in front of cops. Police seem helpless, as if ordered to not act. pic.twitter.com/zSYrqDgBRx — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) March 5, 2025

Several pro-Khalistan supporters were seen holding flags and staging a protest outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion.

The incident took place during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK from March 4-9, aimed at strengthening the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership, covering trade, health, education, people-to-people ties, and defence cooperation. He is scheduled to meet British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other key officials.

#WATCH | London, UK | Pro-Khalistan supporters staged a protest outside the venue where EAM Dr S Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House pic.twitter.com/ISVMZa3DdT — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

Following his UK engagements, Jaishankar will travel to Ireland from March 6-7 to hold talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris and interact with the Indian diaspora.

