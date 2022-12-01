IIT Kharagpur Student's Death: Calcutta HC Orders Director to Appear in-Person

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to appear in-person in connection to the death of Assam student whose body was found half-melted in hostel.

According to sources, the student died due to ragging although earlier the body was found under mysterious conditions and suspected to be suicide case.

The court earlier directed the director to submit a report on ragging of the student however, the judge is unhappy with the report and ordered him to appear in person.

The court further asked names of the students involved in the ragging of the student.

Notably, the body of the student, identified as Faizan Ahmed, was found in half-melted condition in hostel room.

Police initially described the incident as suicide however, the Calcutta High Court intervened and the incident took a different direction.