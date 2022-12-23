Kisan Diwas 2022: National Farmer’s day of India

Every year on December 23, India celebrates Kisan Diwas in honor of Mr. Chaudhary Charan Singh, a farmer who rose to become the country's fifth prime minister.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, to a farmer’s family in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. His most significant contribution lies in completing the Debt Relief Bill in 1939 and instituting land reforms across the state.

In addition to his time as UP agriculture minister, he authored several books on farming and rural life, such as Land for Farmers, Abolition of Zamindari, and India's Poverty and Its Solution.