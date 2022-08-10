Kolkata Police Arrests Garga Chatterjee After GHC Order

The Kolkata Police arrested Garga Chatterjee and produced him in the court after an order of Gauhati High Court.

The commentator, Garga Chatterjee, had made certain objectional remarks against Swargadeo Sukapha, who founded Assam’s Ahom dynasty some 800 years ago.

The court, however granted him bail on condition that he should be present at Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate court on September 17.

The Crime Branch of the Assam Police had in October 2020 registered a case against the commentator and an advocate named Banashree Gogoi had later filed a petition in the High Court in the case.

Issuing the notice after hearing the case on June 15, the court of Justice Suman Shyam gave the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Kolkata Commissioner of Police six weeks to respond.

The Assam Government’s counsel had earlier told the court that two separate non-bailable arrest warrants against the commentator and another person in West Bengal were issued by a lower court in Guwahati. But they could not be executed because of the lack of cooperation from the West Bengal police.