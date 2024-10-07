Kuki Students Moves Delhi HC to Reinstate Churachandpur as SSC Exam Venue

According to reports, during a hearing on Monday, the respondents' legal representatives requested additional time to gather instructions. The case, overseen by a bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has been postponed to October 16.

The plea, filed by Advocate Rudrajit Ghosh, argues that the SSC's decision to remove Churachandpur as an exam venue lacks a reasonable basis and contradicts reports from competent government officials.