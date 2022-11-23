New Delhi: 3-day long Celebration of Lachit Barphukan’s Birth Anniversary Begins Today

The three day-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan will begin in New Delhi on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition on this occasion at Vigyan Bhawan this morning.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijijju will attend the cultural event as the Chief Guest in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony on Friday, November 25.



Speaking to media, Assam Handloom Minister U G Brahma said that the life and culture of Assam's village as well as the events of Lachit Barphukan will be displayed in the exhibition.

The main objective of organizing the 400th birth anniversary celebration in the national capital is to sanitize the people of the country on the bravery and war skills of Lachit Barphukan. Lachit Barphukan was the famous General of the great Ahom army who defeated the Mughals and halted the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the second half of the 17th century.



The Ahoms who ruled Assam for over 600 years have a record as one of the longest reigns in the world. Lachit Barphukan was seriously ill when the Ahoms confronted the mighty Mughals at Saraighat in 1671. In spite of his ill health, Lachit Barphukan as a true general led from the front and defeated the Mughals.