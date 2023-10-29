‘Lachit, The Warrior’ Receives Best Animation Award at Delhi Film Fest

Assamese film ‘Lachit, The Warrior’ received the Best Animation Award at the 12th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival on Sunday.
The biopic short film made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Borphukan was directed by Inspector General of Assam Police (IGP) and Special Task Force (STF) chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.
Earlier on September 12, the movie won the prestigious Chambal International Film Festival under the Best Animation Film category.
It is also among 20 non-feature films to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI has announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased at the 54th IFFI to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.
The 20 non-feature films have been selected from a broad spectrum of 239 contemporary Indian non-feature films. The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.
On the other hand, a total of 25 feature films have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th IFFI from a broad spectrum of 408 contemporary Indian feature films. The feature films reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film industry.
The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.