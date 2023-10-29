‘Lachit, The Warrior’ Receives Best Animation Award at Delhi Film Fest

Earlier on September 12, the movie won the prestigious Chambal International Film Festival under the Best Animation Film category.

It is also among 20 non-feature films to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI has announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased at the 54th IFFI to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.