Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Grants Interim Bail to Ashish Mishra

An interim bail of eight weeks was granted to Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra.

According to reports, the Supreme Court granted the bail on Wednesday on the condition that he will not stay in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and will leave Uttar Pradesh a week after being released on bail.

Notably, last week, the Uttar Pradesh government opposed the bail plea of the accused.

Ashish, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra had moved Supreme Court challenging Allahabad High Court which denied bail to him in connection with the case

Ashish is facing a case of murder for October 3, 2021 incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Ashish, again moved to the High Court as the Court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

