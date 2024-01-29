Land for Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Leaves ED Office After 9 Hours of Grilling

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna after he was grilled by the probe agency for around nine hours in connection with the Land for Jobs scam case on Monday, reports said.
The security personnel accompanied the former chief minister of Bihar to his vehicle while there was a large crowd of supporters outside the ED office.
Reportedly, Lalu Prasad reached the ED office at around 11.05 am accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti.
Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre, saying that the actions by the probe agency against her father reflects that the central government is 'afraid' of him.
"He (Lalu) cannot eat himself, someone will have to feed him. We do not know whether he has eaten or not. No ED official is ready to speak...Since elections are near, the PM is scared and will do such things only. This government can (arrest) my father also, but what will they get by arresting a sick man," Misa said.
"Whenever any agency calls our family members for questioning…, we go there, cooperate with them and answer all their queries. Because of his health condition, it is difficult for him (Prasad) to move on his own. Someone has to accompany him whenever he goes somewhere," she added.