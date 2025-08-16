Landslide in Mumbai's Vikhroli Claims 2 Lives, IMD Issues Red Alert

At least two people have been killed and two others were injured after a landslide in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2:39 am in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, when soil and rocks from a hillside collapsed onto the structure, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported. A hut, located on collector-owned land in a landslide-prone area, was completely buried under debris.

Rescue teams managed to pull four people from the rubble and rushed them to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. Two people are receiving treatment in the trauma ward and are reportedly in a stable condition.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Saturday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, and upgraded its weather forecast amid ongoing monsoon downpours.

