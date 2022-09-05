Last Rites of Cyrus Mistry To Be Performed on Sept 6

The former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s last rites will be performed at Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mistry, along with his co-passenger Jahangir Pandole were killed in a road accident in Palghar in Maharashtra on Sunday, while two others who were travelling with them, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole, received severe injuries.

According to reports, the bodies of Mistry and Jahangir were bought to JJ Hospital from Kasa sub-district hospital on Monday morning and an autopsy was conducted.

Meanwhile, Anahita and Darius were shifted to a private hospital from Vapi in Mumbai for further treatment.