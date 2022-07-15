Laxmikant Bajpai Appointed BJP’s Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha

Former Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Bajpai was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. Bajpai replaced Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired as a Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha and was the chief whip of the party.

A communication to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Bajpai has been elected to the legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh four times from Meerut.