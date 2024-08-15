"Left, Ram Want To Create Unrest": Bengal CM On Rape-Murder

"Yesterday, police were attacked; among them was one Deputy Commissioner (DC) who was there for security purposes, and two Officer-in-charges (OCs). For one hour, they couldn't be found, and when they were found, they were unconscious and were seen blood oozing out from their heads. I informed the police at 3 am and had them taken to Apollo Hospital... I would like to congratulate them that they did not lose patience, they did not hurt anyone," she said.