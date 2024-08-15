"Left, Ram Want To Create Unrest": Bengal CM On Rape-Murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Left of collaborating with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to incite unrest in the state. "Left and Ram want to create unrest in Bengal and they both have come together to do this," Banerjee stated, referencing the vandalism that took place at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister alleged that those involved in the incident were not part of the student movement but were associated with the BJP. "The people who vandalised RG Kar Hospital yesterday and created this ruckus are not connected to the student movement of RG Kar Medical College, they are outsiders," Banerjee said.
"I have seen as many videos, I have three videos as I can see, in which some people are holding national flags, they are BJP people, and some are DYFI are holding white and red flags," she added.
On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials had to intervene to disperse the crowd. Banerjee commended the police for their restraint during the incident, highlighting that several officers, including a Deputy Commissioner and two Officer-in-Charges, were injured.
"Yesterday, police were attacked; among them was one Deputy Commissioner (DC) who was there for security purposes, and two Officer-in-charges (OCs). For one hour, they couldn't be found, and when they were found, they were unconscious and were seen blood oozing out from their heads. I informed the police at 3 am and had them taken to Apollo Hospital... I would like to congratulate them that they did not lose patience, they did not hurt anyone," she said.
Regarding the ongoing investigation, Banerjee mentioned that the case is now under the jurisdiction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Now the case is not in our hands, it is in the hands of CBI, if you have something to say, then tell CBI, we have no objection...," she stated.
Commenting on the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, Banerjee emphasized the gravity of the crime and called for the death penalty for the accused. "This is a very big crime, and the only punishment for it is that the accused should be hung, if the culprit is hanged then only people will learn a lesson from it but no innocent should be punished," she asserted.
The incident in question occurred on August 9, when a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.