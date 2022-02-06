Legendary Playback Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away Aged 92

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar left for heavenly abode on Sunday aged 92. The versatile singer was lovingly referred to as the Nightingale of India and had sung in thousands of songs in 36 languages in a career off over eight decades.

She had been hospitalised following a bout with pneumonia and had also contracted Covid-19. Mangeshkar was kept in ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar was receiving treatment for the last 29 days, having contracted Covid-19 and pneumonia. She passed away at 8.12 am on Sunday following multiple organ failure, Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, was quoted by ANI.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi musician and theatre actor. She worked with music greats from various generations delivering iconic numbers that still remain close to people’s hearts.

She had sung in other film industries as well in 36 languages and had fans from around the world. She was conferred with three National Awards, and was awarded the Dadasahab Phalke Award in 1989. She received the Bharat Ratna for her contribution, becoming the second vocalist to receive the honour apart from Carnatic music great M S Subbulakshmi. She was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Lata Mangeshkar is also credited as a music director for her works in Mohityanchi Manjula (1963), Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964), Sadhi Manase (1965) and Tambadi Mati (1969). She had also produced films like Vaadal, Jhaanjhar, Kanchan Ganga and Lekin.

She famously remained unmarried and is survived by four younger siblings – Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.