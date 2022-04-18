LeT Terrorist Captured By Bandipora Police In J&K

Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir informed on Monday that a terrorist belonging to the denounced terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested.

Police on Sunday received specific input about the presence of recently joined LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists in the orchards of Lawaypora in Bandipora, reported ANI.

A joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched based on the information by Bandipora police including 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).