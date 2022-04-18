LeT Terrorist Captured By Bandipora Police In J&K

Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir informed on Monday that a terrorist belonging to the denounced terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested.
Police on Sunday received specific input about the presence of recently joined LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists in the orchards of Lawaypora in Bandipora, reported ANI.
A joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched based on the information by Bandipora police including 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The terrorist, who was apprehended, was identified as Amir Tariq Khan, informed police.
Notably, the youth’s photograph was making rounds on social media since April 13 regarding him joining TRF terrorist outfit.
Police took cognizance of the matter and Bandipora police station registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated further investigation.