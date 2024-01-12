List of Famous People invited to the Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: A-list celebrities from Bollywood have received exclusive invitations to the much-anticipated January 22 Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, which is expected to be a star-studded spectacle. This will add an extra touch of glitz to the auspicious occasion.

Among the galaxy of celebrities receiving coveted invites are power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, the charismatic Ajay Devgn, and the talented Randeep Hooda, who took to social media to share his excitement. The viral snapshots capture the heartwarming moments as temple representatives hand-deliver the invitations to these luminaries, each one greeted with beaming smiles.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut has also secured her spot among the VIP guests, heightening the anticipation for this grand celebration. The actor shared her invitation with fans, emphasizing the significance of being part of the historic Ram Mandir inauguration.

Joining the elite list, the southern sensation Dhanush, along with the iconic Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger, have also been extended the honor of attending this significant event. With more than 7,000 distinguished individuals on the invitee list, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, and other Bollywood luminaries, the event promises to be a convergence of India's cultural and influential spheres.

Television's beloved duo, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who immortalized the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the legendary series 'Ramayan', have gracefully accepted the invitation to grace the occasion with their presence, adding a touch of nostalgia and reverence.

The inauguration ceremony, set to witness a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is generating immense buzz, especially with new additions to the guest list from the entertainment industry. Social media has been abuzz with glimpses of the invitations finding their way to Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and many other luminaries. Industrial titans, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani, and Gautam Adani, have also received personal invitations, solidifying the event's grandeur.

As the reports indicate, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is entering its final phase, with preparations for the inauguration proceeding at an accelerated pace. Scheduled for January 22, the day will be marked by Mahapuja and Mahaaarti, culminating in the consecration of Ramlala. Two days post-ceremony, the doors of the Ram Mandir will open to the public, with authorities gearing up to manage the expected influx of devotees eager to witness this historic marvel in Ayodhya. Stay tuned as India prepares for a cultural and spiritual extravaganza of epic proportions!