Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die Day Before Winter Session Ends

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day earlier than planned for the end of the winter session of Parliament. This came after the House approved several important bills, such as those concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners, as well as a bill to substitute the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.
The Bill for the Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners in 2023, along with the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill in 2023, were approved on Thursday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ended the session after the approval of the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill.
The House approved three significant bills on Wednesday to substitute the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act.
During the winter session of Parliament, starting on December 4, an alarming security breach occurred on December 13. Two individuals leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery, armed with smoke canisters. They were swiftly detained, but the incident has raised significant concerns among members from all political parties. A thorough investigation is underway to address this high-level security lapse.
During the session, 100 opposition MPs were suspended, with most of them facing suspension for the rest of the winter session due to misconduct. In addition, the privileges committee has been tasked with investigating the serious misconduct of certain members.
The opposition had been requesting a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach incident.
The Speaker subsequently sent a letter to Members of Parliament, clarifying that the suspension was not related to requests regarding the security breach, but rather due to the display of placards and causing disruption.
The Lok Sabha approved the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday.
These laws will serve as substitutes for the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act from 1872.
Amit Shah stated during his response to the discussion on the three bills in the Lok Sabha that the three laws governing the long-standing criminal justice system, nearly 150 years old, have been amended for the first time.
The Parliament's winter session was scheduled to end on December 22.