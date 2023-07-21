Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 24 Amid Ruckus Over Manipur Issue

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government I sready to discuss the Manipur issue.

He said, “I feel the opposition is not serious about the discussion on the Manipur issue. The government wants to discuss the Manipur issue. PM Modi himself said that the country is ashamed of whatever has happened in the state and assured strict action. Still, if the opposition does not want to discuss it only means that they are not serious.”

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2:30 pm on Friday. The adjournment was announced by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as opposition MPs continued raising their demands.