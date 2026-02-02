Lok Sabha to Begin Motion of Thanks Today; PM Modi to Reply on Feb 4

The Lok Sabha will begin a detailed discussion on the President’s Address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Monday, marking a key phase of the Budget Session. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the motion of thanks for the address delivered on January 28, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will second the motion.

Advertisment

According to the parliamentary schedule, the House has allocated 18 hours for the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to respond to the discussion on February 4. The Lok Sabha convened at 11 am with a packed legislative agenda for the day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply later during the session on February 11. Ahead of the proceedings, opposition parties, during an all-party meeting held on January 27, pressed for discussions on several contentious issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the controversy surrounding the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Budget Session of Parliament will span 30 sittings over a total of 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees time to scrutinise the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Union Budget 2026

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive Budget presentation. Describing the Budget as driven by “Yuvashakti” and anchored in “three kartavyas,” Sitharaman outlined a significant infrastructure push aimed at boosting connectivity and sustainable growth.

Key proposals include the development of seven high-speed rail corridors, the creation of new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years. The Budget also places strong emphasis on environmentally sustainable passenger transport, with the proposed rail corridors expected to connect major urban and economic hubs, reduce travel time, cut emissions, and promote balanced regional development.