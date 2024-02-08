Lok Sabha: Nirmala Sitharaman Tables "White Paper" On Indian Economy

The 47-page document, along with some extra pages of data attachments, is divided into three sections and ends by emphasizing, “Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure. Looking back at the last ten years, we can say with humility and satisfaction that we have successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the previous government. That said, we are not resting on our laurels. There are miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep.”