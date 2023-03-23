Lok Sabha Passes Budget Expenditure of Rs 45 lakh Cr for Fiscal Year 2023-24

Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisioning a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 financial year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting after the house resumed.

In between the clatter and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put kept certain demands for grants of all ministries for voting.

It is to be noted that during the current financial year ending March 31, 2023, the total expenditure has been estimated at Rs 41,87,232 crore, which is more than the outlay of of 2021-22 by Rs 3,93,431 crore.