Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA Likely To File Nomination Today

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran confirmed that the INDIA bloc will field candidates for both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections. "Definitely, we will contest the Speaker post as well as the Deputy Speaker post. Let the government come out with their opinion on whether they are going to discuss with the opposition parties so as to have a consensus on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and then we will think of it. Otherwise, we will definitely contest," Premachandran told ANI outside Parliament.