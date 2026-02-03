Lok Sabha to Resume After Day-Long Disruptions Over Naravane Memoir Row

TheLok Sabha is set to resume Today after a day of repeated adjournments and heated exchanges triggered by remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over an unpublished memoir of former Army chief General MM Naravane.

Advertisment

Monday’s proceedings were brought to a halt after Gandhi attempted to quote from Naravane’s yet-to-be-published book while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. The reference sparked strong objections from the treasury benches, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah insisting that unpublished material cannot be cited in the House.

The disruption led to multiple adjournments, with the House first suspended till the afternoon and later adjourned for the day as chaos continued.

The BJP accused Gandhi of misleading Parliament and undermining the armed forces by referring to what it called an unauthenticated document. Several ruling party leaders said the remarks hurt the sentiments of soldiers and violated parliamentary norms.

Rahul Gandhi, however, defended his move, claiming the government was trying to suppress uncomfortable truths related to national security. He said the contents of the former Army chief’s memoir raised serious questions about the government’s handling of the 2020 India-China standoff and alleged that he was being stopped from speaking because it embarrassed the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister.

Speaker Om Birla disallowed the reference, reiterating that books or media reports not directly connected to the House’s proceedings cannot be quoted. Despite repeated warnings from the Chair, the arguments continued, leading to further adjournments.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge backed Gandhi, questioning on social media what the former Army chief had written that caused such strong reactions from the government, and accused the BJP of practising “fake nationalism”.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi vs Rajnath Singh as Unreleased Army Chief Book Sparks Uproar