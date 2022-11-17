LPG Cylinders to Come With QR Codes

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will come with QR codes soon.

Singh said that this will help to regulate the domestic cylinders.

This unique code-based track and trace initiative will boost to resolve issues of pilferage and trace and trace and ensure better inventory management of the cylinders.

According to reports, as many as 20,000 LPG cylinders have been issued with the code.