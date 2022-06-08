Lucknow Boy Kills Mother for Stopping Him from Playing PUBG

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the famous online game PUBG, a police official said as quoted by news agency ANI. The incident took place in Lucknow.

The juvenile is said to be addicted to playing the game.

"The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. During the investigation, it was revealed that the 16-year-old son shot dead his mother. The minor boy shot his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"A preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father`s pistol. He committed the crime on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday," he added.

The ADCP further informed that the boy tried to mislead the police during the investigation by "narrating a fake story about some electrician".

"We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway," the police official said.