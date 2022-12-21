Lucknow: Two Missing After Vehicle Falls Into Gomti River, 2 Rescued

Two of four people were rescued after a car fell down into the Gomti river in Lucknow, near the riverfront, on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the Mahanagar Police Station area, opposite the Baikunth Dham riverfront. The car, which was headed to Vikas Nagar, fell into the river after skidding off the road.

The police along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot and the rescue operation was launched.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and Special CP also reached the spot.

Of the four occupants of the car, two were rescused while the other two are still missing, informed authorities.

The DM further informed that the two rescued people were identified as Dushyant and Abhishek, while two missing persons are Rahul and Mina. The four persons ran a beauty parlor in Gomti Nagar.

The car involved in the accident was also fished out of the river by the rescue team.

Other than the four persons, a pet dog was also in the car, the DM said, adding that it died in the accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter and directed the officers concerned to reach the spot immediately.

He also directed a rescue operation on a war footing and ensure proper treatment of the rescued occupants.

(with inputs from ANI)