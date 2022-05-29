Madhya Pradesh: 97 Children Fall Sick After Consuming Pani Puri

At least ninety seven children fell sick after eating pani puri at a fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, a health official said on Sunday.

According to reports, the children consumed spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organized in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area.

At around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Dr K R Shakya, told PTI. "Ninety seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger," he said.

The 'pani puri' seller was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing, a police official said.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the parliamentarian from Mandla, met the children undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday night.