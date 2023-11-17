Madhya Pradesh Polls: Aide of Cong Candidate Killed in Clashes

The aide of a Congress candidate was killed in clashes between two groups in the Rajnagar constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Friday amid ongoing polling. A few clashes were reported in other parts of the state as well, officials said.
In a skirmish between two groups in the Mhow area of Indore district, as many as five people were injured, while two men were wounded in a clash that took place in the Morena district's Dimani constituency, where Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting, informed officials.
The superintendent of police in Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi said that the supporters of two political leaders faced off in the Rajnagar constituency in the early hours of Friday which resulted in the death of one Salman.
Vikram Singh, alias Nati Raja, the Congress candidate for the seat has alleged that Salman used to drive him around. However, BJP nominee Arvind Pateria dubbed the incident a controversy and sought a judicial investigation into the matter.
The police has asked BJP candidate Andal Singh Kansana, Congress nominee Ajab Singh Kushwaha and BSP's Kuldepp Singh Sikarwar to sit in one place to ensure that peace is maintained during polling in the sensitive Sumawali assembly constituency of Morena.
Morena SP Shailendra Singh said, "The trio was called for a meeting the previous day where they agreed upon coming to the police line. This has been an old practice."
It may be noted that Morena is a part of the Chambal region that was once known for producing dreaded dacoits. The SP had earlier said that a clash between two groups was reported from Mirdhan village over attempts to stop voters from casting their ballots in Dimni constituency in which two persons were injured.
Meanwhile, five people sustained injuries in a fight between two groups of political parties at Manglia village of Mhow tehsil on Friday morning, PTI reported quoting sub-divisional officer of police Dilip Chowdhary.
Congress candidate Dr Vikrant Bhuria's security guard was injured in a stone pelting incident at around Thursday midnight in the Jhabua constituency.