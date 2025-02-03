Maha Kumbh: Dead Bodies Thrown into River, Water Contaminated, Says Jaya Bachchan

“Water in Maha Kumbh is most contaminated”, remarked Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday (February 3). According to Bachchan, this is because the dead bodies recent stampede were thrown into the river.

Jaya Bachchan said, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in thestampede) have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated.”

The actor-politician remarked that the real issue, which has not been addressed, is that common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, and that the state government is not making any arrangements for them.

She also accused the BJP government of lying that crores of people have visited the place. “How can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?" asked Jaya Bachchan.

Alleging the UP government, Bachchan said that it did not do a postmortem of any of those who had died in the stampede. She said there was a “complete eyewash” over the incident.

Several opposition leaders, including Sp chief Akhilesh Yadav have accused the Yogi government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the Kumbh. There have been a strong demand of discussing the issue in Parliament.

The stampede occurred early morning on January 29, when lakhs of devotees converged on the Sangam nose on the occasion of “Mauni Amavasya”, considered to be a very auspicious day.

After about 18 hours the UP government released details about the number of people who had died in the stampede, which according to it was 30.