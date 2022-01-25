Maharashtra: BJP MLA’s Son Among 7 Killed in Car Accident

Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, among 7 medical students who were killed after their car fell off a bridge on Monday night. The accident occurred while theyr were on their way to Wardha from Deoli.

According to Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police, Wardha, the accident took place at around 1.30 am near village Selsura.

Early investigations indicate the driver of the car lost control.

According to reports, the students were of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year students and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in the accident. He also announced ₹ 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of those who died and ₹ 50,000 for the injured. "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," PM Modi said.