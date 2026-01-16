Maharashtra BMC Results Today; Counting of Votes Starts at 10 AM

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic elections will take place today, January 16, with the process scheduled to begin at 10 am, officials said.

The BMC elections are among the most closely watched civic polls in the country, as Mumbai’s civic body is the richest municipal corporation in India, with an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore. A total of 1,700 candidates are in the fray for 227 seats.

Officials said the counting will be carried out in batches, with results from two constituencies being announced at a time.

Along with Mumbai, results will also be declared today for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra, taking the total to 29 civic bodies. Voting for these bodies was held on January 15, covering 2,869 seats across 893 wards.

Voter Turnout Lower Than 2017

Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of around 50 per cent, according to preliminary estimates, though the final figures are yet to be announced. This is lower than the 55.53 per cent turnout recorded during the 2017 civic elections.

Across the 29 municipal corporations, turnout was reported to be in the 46–50 per cent range. Kolhapur recorded the highest voter participation, while Mumbai’s turnout stood at around 41 per cent, according to officials.

Key Civic Bodies to Watch

Apart from the BMC, several major municipal corporations are being closely watched, including Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Vasai-Virar, among others.

Shifting Alliances Raise Stakes

The civic elections have drawn significant attention due to major shifts in political alliances. Former rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray joined hands after years of estrangement, contesting together in the civic polls.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is contesting the elections alongside Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction in key regions such as Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, adding another layer of political intrigue.

Ink Controversy on Poll Day

Polling day also saw allegations over the use of “erasable ink”, with some voters claiming the ink could be removed using hand sanitisers. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged irregularities and questioned the role of the Election Commission, comments that triggered political debate on voting procedures.

Exit Polls Favour BJP-Led Alliance

Exit polls have largely predicted an advantage for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the BMC elections. According to Axis My India, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance is projected to win 131–151 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS–NCP (SP) alliance is expected to secure 58–68 seats. Other alliances and parties are predicted to win the remaining seats.

