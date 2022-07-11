Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion After July 13

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will take a decision on cabinet expansion after July 13.

This was informed by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

"There is no chance for expanding the cabinet before July 13 as some of our MLAs and BJP MLAs will visit Delhi for a meeting related to the upcoming Presidential election,” Kesarkar said.

On Friday, former chief minister Uddav Thackeray had demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra and also asserted that nobody can take away his party's 'bow and arrow' symbol even as the rebel Sena faction has staked a claim to it.

Speaking on this, Kesarkar said, "It is just political tactics (by the Uddhav faction). We have the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. Those who have a majority have formed a government in Maharashtra recently."

Meanwhile, Thackeray dared the rebels led by new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP to face mid-term elections.

Speaking to reporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, Thackeray dared the rebels led by new Shine and the BJP to face mid-term elections, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on the toppling of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra On July 30. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister in the government. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan.