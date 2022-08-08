Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, 14 New Ministers to be Inducted

The Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place on Tuesday (August 9) and as many as 14 ministers are likely to take oath, with each region getting a minister each.

Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan are likelt to be inducted as new ministers, said reports.

From the Shinde faction, Gulab Raghunath Patil, Sada Sarvankar and Deepak Vasant Kesarkar are likely to take oath tomorrow.

Shiv Sena MLA Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on June 30 after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion in the Sena ranks.

The duo had been functioning as a two-member cabinet since then, inviting criticism from the Opposition.

Fadnavis and Shinde visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past regarding the issue of cabinet expansion.

On Saturday, Shinde had said the state government's functioning has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.