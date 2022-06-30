Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Meeting with Rebel MLAs Underway

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is currently holding a meeting with other MLAs in Goa to discuss the further course of action after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post of Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday.

Notably, the MLAs were supposed to return to Mumbai early this morning, had there been a Floor Test against the Uddhav government. With the cancellation of the test, the MLAs are likely to depart from Goa after a night layover from Guwahati.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in the state with the party, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, likely to stake claim to form the government. As Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis is set to stake claim to the Chief Minister's post for the third time. Fadnavis, who met the party's top brass twice in a week in Delhi, said that the future course of action will be announced today.