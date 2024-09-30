Maharashtra Govt Declares Cow as 'Rajya Mata' Citing Cultural Importance

In a significant move reflecting the cultural importance of cows in Indian tradition, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officially declared the cow as 'Rajya Mata' (State Mother) on Monday.
This decision underscores the cow's spiritual, scientific, and historical significance in Indian society, as outlined in the government’s official order.
The announcement highlights the integral role that cows have played in India's cultural landscape for centuries.
According to the order, the government expressed concern over the declining population of indigenous cow breeds, emphasizing the need to promote and preserve these native species. The government urged cattle rearers to focus on rearing indigenous cows, recognizing their socio-economic value and the reverence they receive in the Hindu faith.
Cows hold a revered status in Hinduism, often viewed as a mother figure. The government's statement noted the sacredness of cow milk, urine, and dung, which are utilized extensively in various cultural practices. Cow milk is recognized for its nutritional benefits, while cow urine is believed to possess medicinal properties, contributing to traditional healing practices.
In addition to the cultural implications, the Maharashtra government underscored the agricultural benefits of cow dung, which enhances soil fertility and contributes to human nutrition. By advocating for the preservation of indigenous breeds, the government aims to bolster the agricultural sector and promote sustainable farming practices.
As the Maharashtra government makes this declaration, citizens eagerly anticipate the announcement of the state election schedule. With the current government’s term set to end on November 26, 2024, elections are expected to take place before that date, likely following the Diwali festival in November.
State ministers have indicated that the model code of conduct may be implemented in the first week of October, paving the way for the electoral process.
In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasized the need for essential facilities at polling stations.
During a recent review meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior officials, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar highlighted the importance of providing adequate seating arrangements, fans, drinking water, and shelters for voters. The ECI also assured strict action against any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.
As the state navigates through cultural declarations and electoral preparations, the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare the cow as 'Rajya Mata' reflects a blend of tradition and governance, resonating deeply with the cultural sentiments of its citizens.