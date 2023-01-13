Maharashtra: 10 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision at Nashik-Shirdi Highway

As many as 10 people, including two children, were killed and over 34 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra on Friday.

The accident took place near Pathare village.

According to police, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shirdi Saibaba temple collided head-on with a truck, killing 10 people on the spot.

Police said most of the passengers on the private comfort bus were seriously injured, adding that 50 passengers had boarded the bus from Thane.

Police said it was one of the 15 buses that left for Sai Darshan from Ulhasnagar.

Out of the 10 dead, five were women, three men and two children, they said, adding the 34 injured had been admitted to the Nashik district hospital, a private hospital and Sinnar hospital.

Police are clearing the highway and investigating the matter.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway and announced ex- gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The CM has ordered authorities concerned to conduct an investigation into the incident.