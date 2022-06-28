Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis Reaches Delhi

Amid the political situation in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Former Chief Minister of the state and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reached Delhi on Tuesday.

He came to Delhi after a core committee meeting of the BJP's Maharashtra unit that was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation. A total of 48 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra including 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since June 22.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had warned the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis to not get involved in the crisis unfolding in the MVA government.

The political tussle in Maharashtra between Shiv Sena and the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde has now reached the Supreme Court. The pleas filed by the breakaway camp challenge the disqualification proceedings against Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena refuted reports which claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had called BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. In an official statement, Shiv Sena spokesperson Harshal Pradhan said, "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called Devendra Fadnavis to save the government some such news is going on but this news is only to mislead. Whatever, Uddhav Thackeray has to say, he speaks publicly."