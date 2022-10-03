Gandhi Look-Alike ‘Asura’ with Durga Idol in Kolkata Sparks Controversy

A controversy was sparked after a Durga Puja organised by All India Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata allegedly depicted ‘Mahisasura’ as Mahatma Gandhi.

Following the pressure from Ministry of Home Affairs, the organizers changed and removed the face.

The working president of West Bengal state unit of All India Hindu Mahasabha Chandrachur Goswami said to India Today, “We see Gandhi as true asura. He is the real asura. That's why we made the murti like this.”

“The central government is promoting Mahatma Gandhi. We were forced to remove the murti and change it. We have been pressurised by the Home Ministry. We want to remove Gandhi from everywhere and keep Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters in front,” he said.

Following the controversy, the Kolkata police lodged a case against the organizers.

The case was lodged under the sections 188, 283, 153B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.