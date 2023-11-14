Major Accident In UP's Muzaffarnagar Leaves 6 Dead

As many as six people died in a tragic road accident on national highway 58 when a car rammed into a parked truck on Tuesday morning.
The six deceased were identified as Shivam, Parsh, Kunal, Dheeraj, Vishal and another one, all residents of Shahdara, Delhi. They were going to Haridwar when the accident took place.
Initial reports stated that the accident occurred at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar at around 4 am on Tuesday.
After receiving information, the police and rescue workers reached the site of the accident and pulled out the bodies trapped under the truck with the help of a crane.
The CO of Sadar, Vinay Gautam said, "We got the information of an accident on Shahpur cut, NH-58. All the six deceased were residents of Shahdara, Delhi. The police have informed the relatives of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The damaged vehicles were removed from the spot and the traffic was made to run smoothly. At present the law and order situation at the spot is normal."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident.
In a statement, the CMO said, "Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family. CM has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment."