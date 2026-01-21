Major Anti-Naxal Success in Raipur Range: Arms Dumps Recovered After Surrender of 9 Maoists

The ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the Raipur Range, Chhattisgarh, have received a major boost following the surrender of nine Maoists along with weapons in Gariaband district, leading to the recovery of multiple arms dumps in Gariaband and Dhamtari districts.

According to a press note issued by Raipur Range Police, sustained search operations, intelligence-based inputs, and swift action by security forces are yielding significant results in curbing Maoist activities across the region.

On January 19, 2026, nine Maoists surrendered with weapons in Gariaband district, marking a positive outcome of the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Based on information and disclosures made by the surrendered Maoists, a police team from the E-30 unit was immediately deployed on January 20, 2026.

A joint team of E-30 and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted an intensive search operation in the forest area of Rakshapathra village under Shobha police station, located around 65 kilometers south-east of the district headquarters. During the operation, security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle and one 12-bore weapon, which had been dumped and concealed by Maoists near a rocky hilltop.

In another major development, based on information provided by a former woman Maoist carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh—who had surrendered earlier in January 2026—a special search operation was carried out by DRG Dhamtari. During the search in the Daudpandripani forest area, security personnel recovered a concealed arms dump buried underground and camouflaged with natural materials.

The recovered weapons from Dhamtari include one SLR 7.62 mm automatic rifle, two empty magazines, one 12-bore gun, and one muzzle-loading firearm.

Police officials stated that these recoveries have dealt a significant blow to the armed capability of Maoist groups and have further strengthened the security apparatus in the affected areas.

Raipur Range Police have once again appealed to the general public to stay away from Maoist violence and take advantage of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, urging individuals involved in extremism to return to the mainstream of peace and development.

Officials reaffirmed that such focused and intelligence-driven anti-Naxal operations will continue until the region is completely free from Maoist influence.

