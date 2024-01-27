Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Bihar Amid Political Turmoil in State

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bihar government has transferred 79 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS), reports claimed on Saturday.
This comes amid reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin hands with the Bharatiya Jnata Party (BJP).
According to a notification of the state government, IPS Sushil Mansingh Khopde, who was posted as the Additional Director General (Operations) of the Special Task Force, has been appointed as ADG (Prohibition).
IPS Amrit Raj (1998-batch IPS), who was the ADG (Prohibition), has been appointed as the ADG (Operations). IPS officer Deepak Ranjan, who is the current Superintendent of Police of Jehanabad, has been transferred as the commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Bodh Gaya.
Ashok Kumar Singh who is the current Superintendent of Police (Araria) has been appointed as the new commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Sasaram, the government notification added.
There is widespread speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the alliance he departed from in 2022 to collaborate with the opposition and establish the 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Multiple NDA officials, including former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi, have suggested a potential collapse of the alliance between JD(U) and RJD.