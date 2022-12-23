Major Fire Guts Godown in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Killed

Two persons were dead after a major fire broke out at a godown in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 am at a godown of cardboard located in the Milak Lacchi area.

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

The police said that two persons were rescued from the godown and taken to nearby hospital for treatment. However, the duo was declared dead at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Baburam (33) and Avinash (32), both residents of Badaun.

According to sources, when the incident occurred the two persons were sleeping in a room in the godown. Both the persons have died due to fire and excessive smoke, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the incident.