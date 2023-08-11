Major Overhaul Of Criminal Laws | IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act To Be Replaced

In a pioneering move, the Central government on Friday introduced a bill for the complete overhaul of the criminal laws in the country – replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.
The IPC was framed by the British in the year 1860 and has been the core of the criminal justice system of the country for over 160 years.
Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
The CrPC of 1973 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
The Indian Evidence Act of 1872 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.
The bills were introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Lok Sabha on Friday.
"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country...,” Shah said.
For the first time, community service will be one of the punishments for petty offences. The fines and punishment for various offences have also been enhanced.
"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial mean, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," Section 150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita says.
Ironically, the sedition law was retained in the new bill which was British introduced against them Indian rebellions who fought for the country’s Independence.