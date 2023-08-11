Major Overhaul Of Criminal Laws | IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act To Be Replaced

Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The CrPC of 1973 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Indian Evidence Act of 1872 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.