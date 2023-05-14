Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Three Observers Ahead of CLP Meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed three observers ahead of the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka.
Kharge has appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the CLP meeting.
Announcing this, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal took to Twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble Congress President has deputed Shri. Sushilkumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Shri. Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Shri. Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.”
CLP) meeting and will submit the report to the party's high command.
The Indian National Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with an absolute majority defeating incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai-led government.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the Congress won 135 seats, while BJP won in 66 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats, and the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.