Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints Three Observers Ahead of CLP Meet

The Indian National Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with an absolute majority defeating incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the Congress won 135 seats, while BJP won in 66 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats, and the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.