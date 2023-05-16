Mallikarjun Kharge Likely to Announce Next Karnataka CM Tomorrow

As the suspense over the appointment of the new chief minister continues in Karnataka, sources stated that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will announce the name for the top post in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
According to sources, Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.
Kharge held meetings with the two top contenders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the national capital earlier on Tuesday, sources said.
Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.
Mr Shivakumar is locked in an intense power struggle with Mr Siddaramaiah over who will lead the government, after the Congress stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.
Earlier yesterday, the party's central observers for Karnataka had briefed Kharge on the views of the newly elected MLAs. Notably, the Congress legislative party had met on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party.