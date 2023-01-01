West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes Citizens on TMC’s 25th Foundation Day

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the Trinamool Congress and congratulated everyone for believing in the power of Maa, Maati, Manush (mother, soil and human).

She also recalled the party's struggle through the years and the role played by the party workers in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope in the people.

"This day, 25 years ago, TMC came into existence. I recall our struggles through the years & the role we have played in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope. I heartily congratulate everyone for believing in the power of MAA, MAATI, MANUSH," tweeted Mamata.