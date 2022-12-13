Mamata Banerjee Kicks off Poll Campaign in Meghalaya

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee reached Shillong, Meghalaya on Monday (December 12).

This is the first visit of the West Bengal CM to the state of Meghalaya after former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool Congress party from the Congress with 11 other MLA’s.

Mamata Banerjee’s visit is a strategic move by the party as the assembly election of the Meghalaya is scheduled to be held in March next year.

Mamata Banerjee is set to address the people of Meghalaya on Tuesday, which might have a huge positive effect on the people, especially in the upcoming assembly election.

Abhishek Banerjee had visited Meghalaya earlier last month when he had inaugurated a Trinamool Congress party office in the state. TMC had launched themselves in the state of Meghalaya after the former chief minister Mukul Sangma along with 11 other MLAs changed their alliance from Congress to TMC.

According to TMC sources Mamata Banerjee’s visit will boost the confidence and spirit of the party workers and will have a positive affect on the people of the state. It has also been mentioned that the people of Meghalaya are not happy with the present ruling government led by the National People’s Party (NPP).

The incompetence of the present government will also be highlighted by the TMC supremo in her address.