Mamata Banerjee’s Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chopper made an emergency landing in North Bengal on Tuesday around 2 pm due to bad weather.

According to report, the chopper had to make an emergency landing at an Army air base in North Bengal’s Salugara due to heavy rainfall.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was flying from Bagdogra to Jalpaiguri after the panchayat meeting.

The chief minister is now travelling by road due to bad weather. Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata later this afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal and other places across the country.

The monsoon, which had a slow start, has now made swift progress, covering numerous regions, including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, the weather office said.