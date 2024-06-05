"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

Leaders of the INDIA Alliance held a significant meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, marking the bloc’s first formal gathering after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.
The crucial meeting was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi earlier today.
Addressing the Alliance members, Kharge expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the united efforts of all members in the election.
Kharge said, “I welcome all INDIA Alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely.”
The Congress President emphasized that the mandate clearly opposed Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, his political approach, and his personal style. He described the outcome as a significant political setback for PM Modi, as well as a distinct moral defeat.
Despite the people's clear decision, Kharge expressed concern that Modi remains committed to undermining their will and disregarding the mandate's message.
“The mandate is decisively against Mr. Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people,” he added.
Kharge further said, “The INDIA Alliance welcomes all parties which shares its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice.”