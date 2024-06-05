National

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

Addressing the Alliance members, Kharge expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the united efforts of all members in the election.
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
Pratidin Time

Leaders of the INDIA Alliance held a significant meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, marking the bloc’s first formal gathering after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

The crucial meeting was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi earlier today.

Addressing the Alliance members, Kharge expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the united efforts of all members in the election.

Kharge said, “I welcome all INDIA Alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely.”

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

The Congress President emphasized that the mandate clearly opposed Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, his political approach, and his personal style. He described the outcome as a significant political setback for PM Modi, as well as a distinct moral defeat.

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

Despite the people's clear decision, Kharge expressed concern that Modi remains committed to undermining their will and disregarding the mandate's message.

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet

“The mandate is decisively against Mr. Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people,” he added.

Kharge further said, “The INDIA Alliance welcomes all parties which shares its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice.”

"Mandate Decisively Against PM Modi", Says Cong Chief at INDIA Bloc Meet
India General Election Results: What Went On Around The Nation?
Mallikarjun Kharge
INDIA Bloc

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/mandate-decisively-against-pm-modi-says-cong-chief-at-india-bloc-meet
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com