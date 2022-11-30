National

Manipur: Active PLA Cadre Apprehended for Recruiting Youths

The cadre has been arrested for allegedly misleading and recruiting youths from border areas of Assam and Manipur.
In a joint operation with Manipur Commandos, the Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one active cadre of the insurgent group People's Liberation Army (PLA).

According to reports, the arrested individual was trained at Teiti Longmak Training Centre in Myanmar under Army Number 332 of the 2016 batch.

He was posted in the 252nd battalion of PLA and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in 2017.

According to official sources, the cadre along with five cadres had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border in 2018 and stayed in Mumbai before coming back to Jiribam in Manipur due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

